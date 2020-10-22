Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse To Get Engaged Very Soon?

The year 2020 is the worst nightmare owing to deadly COVID- 19 pandemic. But for couples, the same reason has proved to be a blessing in disguise. We saw several celebrity couples getting married and the recent one was John Cena, who married Shay Shariatzadeh. But seems like Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have some different plans.

It was during mid-2018 when the Batman actor and the Burn actress went into a relationship. Since then, the bond between the two has grown stronger than ever. Earlier, the speculations of their engagement stormed social media, but the latest report states otherwise.

Speaking of the engagement, the source close to E! News said, “Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush. Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other.”

“They are a really good match. They have both been spending time in the U.K. together during this last year and their relationship is stronger than ever,” the source added further.

MailOnline even contacted Suki Waterhouse’s team to know more about her and Robert Pattinson’s plan to take it further.

Suki representatives quoted, “Suki and Robert are a great influence on each other, which is why he is spending Christmas with the Waterhouses. Suki encourages him to be more relaxed and Robert keeps her grounded when she’s feeling anxious. As they’re spending Christmas together, it’s the perfect opportunity for him to ask for Suki’s hand. Lots of people, including Norman (Suki’s father), are hoping that he pops the question.”

Let’s hope the duo gets engaged as soon as possible and give their fans a reason to celebrate!

Meanwhile, in one of our Fact-O-Meter pieces, we enlighten our readers about Robert Pattinson’s dental work for Twilight. For the unversed, the producers weren’t happy about the way Pattinson’s teeth looked. So, in order to get it fixed, he was forced to undergo some dental work. Speaking of the same, the actor had said, “They wanted me to have the perfect smile. I never thought anything was wrong with my teeth. But the producers still wanted me to wear a brace,” as per The Daily Express.

