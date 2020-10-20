After Robert Pattinson's The Batman, Matt Reeves To Take Us In Superman World?

Matt Reeves, who is directing Robert Pattinson’s The Batman is always in the news for one or the other reason. What if we tell you that the filmmaker might direct a Superman movie after finishing the cape crusader’s awaited project? Yes, this may happen if things fall in place, and there are many more details which are exciting to up our anticipation. Read on.

Advertisement

As per reports, DC is planning to introduce a separate Superman film, just like they are doing with The Batman that stars Pattinson. This is not the first time that a Batman director is been roped in to direct a Superman film.

Advertisement

As per the report in We Got This Covered, Warner Bros is trying to establish a multiverse in upcoming The Flash movie. This is to probably open doors for new Superman Movies. The plan is to set Superman in his continuity separately, just like Batman is right now.

For this, the studio is approaching Matt Reeves to take over the project and shape it through his vision. As of yet, there is no clarity on what universe this Superman will be set in. As per reports he might just be in the same as Batman in Matt Reeves directorial is. Plus the set photos that went viral have given enough hints of Superman being present in this dynamic. The viral photos also have Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman in it. This is surely taken our excitement levels higher.

Meanwhile, talking about Matt Reeves, The Batman, the film has faced a delay in release date yet again. There were also reports that Matt was not happy with Robert Pattinson’s body. The stunt doubles were larger than him and the actor has been instructed to bulk up.

A source close to the development said, “And then, of course, I heard from somebody else that the rumour was that Matt Reeves was visibly shocked at the size of Robert Pattinson and he was worried that the stunt people were considerably larger than him. So then obviously I looked into it and the other rumours I had saw kind of circulating were that there had been an issue about working out and kind of bulking up.”

The Batman now releases in March 2022.

Must Read: Bebe Rexha Gives Off Jessica Rabbit Vibes In New Video, Fans Slam Her!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube