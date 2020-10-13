The Batman: Matt Reeves Was SHOCKED To See Robert Pattinson Not Being In Shape?

Matt Reeves’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson is one of the much-awaited movies of Hollywood. The film has recently been pushed along with other DC movies and is all set to release in March 2022. The news of the delay is genuinely disheartening. Soon after the news arrived, controversial YouTube personality Doomcock claimed that the movie is in serious trouble. Want to know more? Read the article.

As per the YouTuber, the news of Robert Pattinson getting coronavirus was merely a cover. In reality, Matt Reeves had directed the actor to take time to bulk up a bit. And when the actor failed, the tensions between the director and the actor mushroomed rapidly.

This is surely news that can’t be believed easily. But this week Bounding Into Comics also backed up the story. Director, actor, and makeup effects man Gary J. Tunnicliffe, who’s best known for helming Hellraiser: Judgment appeared on Midnight Edge’s In the Morning, where he spoke on the matter.

He said, “And then of course I heard from somebody else that the rumor was that Matt Reeves was visibly shocked at the size of Robert Pattinson and he was worried that the stunt people were considerably larger than him. So then obviously I looked into it and the other rumors I had seen kind of circulating were that there had been an issue about working out and kind of bulking up.”

Gary J. Tunnicliffe also expressed his opinion on the matter. He said, “If it is true, it’s a very difficult situation as a director.” “I like to think I have a good relationship with actors but there have been two instances where I had an actor dig their heels in the ground against me. It does put you in a harsh situation,” he added.

Gary J. Tunnicliffe continued, “There is an awful lot of political dancing that has to be done, like, if an actor looks a certain way or hasn’t stood up to their obligation, it has to go through their agent.”

Well, we hope the news of Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s tensions are not true. Even if it is, we hope the matter gets relaxed soon. What’s your opinion on the matter? Tell us via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

