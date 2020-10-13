Max George On Tom Parker Being Diagnosed With Brain Tumour: "There Is Nothing That He Has Ever Given Up"

The Wanted band member and singer, Tom Parker recently gave his fans a big shock by announcing that he has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. The fact that his tumour is a stage four glioblastoma is as devastating as it gets. But the singer is determined that he will fight.

The latest update is that Max George, the former band member of The Wanted and the friend of Tom Parker has promised to help him.

Max took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note along with a collage of their old pictures. His note read as saying, “First of all.. I think the bravery of Tom and Kelsey announcing their situation is incredible. It’s obviously a devastating and scary time… but for those who don’t know Tom I will say this. There is nothing that he has ever given up on and has never taken no for an answer. His heart is the size of a lions, and it is his drive and passion that has always led The Wanted and made sure we are looked after the right way. Speaking as a brother, a friend and a band mate.. I know that you will conquer this as you have every other challenge you have ever faced. We are all on this journey together… and I can’t wait to get back on the stage with you and the boys and have a proper celebration when you’re better. You got this my man. I love you, Kels and all the family with all my heart and I’ll be right here.❤️”

Earlier talking about the diagnosis, Tom Parker told OK Magazine, “I knew something wasn’t right, but I never expected it to be this.” He added that he would remain positive despite being told the cancer was terminal. He said, “I’m going to be here. I’m going to fight this.”

Tom Parker also shared the news with his fans on Instagram. Along with a family picture, Tom wrote a note. A part of which read as saying, “We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support, we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx “

We wish for Tom’s speedy recovery!

