Singer-songwriter Britney Spears has been making headlines for her conservatorship case lately. However, it seems she is unfazed by the courtroom drama surrounding her life and is living it up. She has recently shared a sizzling video with her 26.6million Instagram followers.

The pop-star has been quite active on social media, sharing photos and videos of her dancing on Instagram. She shared a sultry video on her Instagram and captioned the 1 minute and 11-second clip, “RED 🌹 !!!!”

In the clip, Britney Spears can be seen dancing in the entry room of her Los Angeles mansion wearing a tiny red top and black panties. She was also seen wearing black heels as she performed to Madonna’s “Justify My Love.” As she recreates scenes from the music video, the dance comes off as a little sensual.

It seems the Big Brother contestant Janelle Pierzina isn’t a big fan of her dance, and commented, “No. Just no. This ain’t it Brit. Bring back happy pop princess Britney.” Nevertheless, Britney Spears’ fans showed her love in the comment section with a bunch of heart-eyed emojis.

Take a look at the sultry video here:

Britney Spear’s video comes a day after she achieved a small victory in the conservatorship legal battle with her father Jamie. The Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted her petition request to expand her legal team. Ahead of the hearing, her father had objected to the motion and demanded no changes be made, citing that his daughter was not mentally stable enough to make decisions on her own.

The Grammy award-winning singer has been trying to get her father removed from the conservatorship. She even tried to demand a third-party corporate company to help control her finances. Her father Jamie at one point rubbished the #FreeBritney movement and called it a “conspiracy theory.” However, Britney fired back at him saying that she appreciates the support of all her fans. Clearly, both father and the daughter do not see eye-to-eye on things.

What do you think about Britney Spears conservatorship case? Let us know in the comments.

