Chris Evans & Scott Evans Are The Cool Bros In THIS Throwback Pic!

A few weeks ago, Chris Evans grabbed headlines when he accidentally leaked a picture that wasn’t supposed to be out. In a few seconds, people started joking about it and tagged the actor in memes. A lot of fans shared his pics with Dodger so that the Captain America star doesn’t get affected by the trolls. Since then, the actor is quite active on social media.

When we talk about social media, we mean his Instagram page. The actor joined the site in May 2020 but hasn’t been active there like he’s on Twitter. However, if one takes a look at it for the past few days, the Knives Out actor is sharing a lot of throwback pics and videos.

Getting inspired by him, Chris Evans’ brother Scott Evans also gave us a glimpse of their past and teenage days. A few hours ago, Scott shared a photo with his elder brother and gave a funny caption to it. The Avengers actor dropped a hilarious comment on it.

Scott Evans wrote, “A little throwback to 1998. A simpler time when my biggest problem was the fact that my songs in “West Side Story” had to be changed to a higher key for my pre-pubescent self. At least I eventually got tan… @chrisevans has always been translucent.”

Under the pic, Chris Evans wrote, “….and always will be 👻”. The Captain America actor also shared the photo on his Instagram story and wrote, “WOWWW”.

Check out the picture below:

The actor is quite in love with the trees outside his house. He keeps sharing beautiful pics of the autumn season and how it enhances the surroundings. To one of the pics, he had captioned, “This is turning into an autumn fan account, but how can I not post these 3 triumphs that live in front of my house?”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chris Evans was last seen in Apple TV+ web series, Defending Jacob. He will soon reunite with Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo for a Netflix film. The film is one of the big-budget films and it is titled ‘The Grey Man’. The Knives Out actor will star alongside La La Land star Ryan Gosling in it.

