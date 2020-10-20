



Bleta Rexha, known professionally as Bebe Rexha, sure knows how to how to talk to men… be brutally honest with them! The singer recently shared a video on TikTok which has left many fans insulted and intrigued. In the video, she expressed how she feels about the opposite s*x.

The Baby I’m Jealous singer shared a sultry video on Tiktok, wherein she pretended to speak into the microphone and joked about how she really feels about the other s*x. In the video, she was seen wearing a tight top with a plunging neckline, several gold necklaces, and dangly earrings.

Fans were also quick to note that Bebe Rexha’s outfit and her attitude gave off serious Jessica Rabbit vibes and they’re not wrong! Rexha can be seen lip-sync a popular skit. She mouthed, “This is a song I wrote about men. It is called, ‘Ewww,'” as the music began “You’re disgusting!”

The singer-songwriter also shared the video on Instagram and encouraged fans to follow her on the short video clip platform. She captioned her post, “Thinking about releasing this song what you think?? Also follow me on tik tok please and thanks goodbye ❤️.”

While few fans got insulted, many of her fans loved the abuse… or at least found her joke funny. Alex Pal of The Chainsmokers also seemed to be entertained by the clip and commented, “LOL”.

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn wrote on the post, “Yassss babe do it 🔥🔥🙌🏻.” While a fan said, “You got that jessica rabbit vine goin on 😍” another fan wrote, “love it, should get #1 in trends 💀👍💯.”

However, some of her fans got offended by her TikTok video. An offended fan wrote, “sexism is so cool 😍,” while another fan wrote, “Maybe we men think you do disgusting things too. Would you enjoy a song about that? Lol.”

Previously, Bebe Rexha encouraged her followers to hit the polls, by sharing a picture flashing her “I Voted” sticker. She also captioned the post, “I voted. I hope you do too. whenweallvote.org.”

What do you think about Rexha’s TikTok video? Let us know in the comments.

