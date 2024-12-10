The One Direction star, Kate Cassidy, tragically passed away on October 16 at the age of 31, following a fall from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires.

Kate Cassidy Posted a Home Video of Adorable Moments

Almost three weeks after Payne’s funeral in Amersham, near his hometown in England, Cassidy shared a heartfelt video encapsulating endearing memories they had cultivated throughout their two-year relationship before the singer’s untimely demise.

kate cassidy ( liam payne girlfriend ) posted some videos of her and liam on her tiktok to honor him ❤️‍🩹🕊️ sending all my love to her x pic.twitter.com/ddvnnioVMU — ᯓ★ laure • saw louis x2 𓊍ᶻ (@zquadrry28x) December 8, 2024

“I love you,” she captioned the video, which has since been deleted. Cassidy curated a collection of their moments in a 90-second TikTok video, set to the melody of Fade Into You by Mazzy Star.

The video featured the couple laughing, hugging, and sharing intimate moments during their adventures around the world, exploring theme parks, scenic destinations, and their home in Miami. In one touching clip, Payne lifted her off the ground as she squealed with delight.

Another segment showed them enjoying a cozy retreat in a cabin, exchanging radiant smiles. Cassidy also shared snippets of their joyful times skiing, laughing at a bowling alley, and cuddling in bed. The compilation included tender moments of them sharing kisses on romantic dates and playing together in the bathroom.

This follows Cassidy’s revelation that she and the “love of her life” were planning their future together, with his wish to marry her within a year.

Kate Cassidy and Liam Payne Started Dating in 2022

The couple began dating in October 2022 and made their red carpet-debut at the Fashion Awards later that year. Payne and Cassidy had traveled to Argentina together before his tragic death to support his former bandmate Niall Horan at his concert.

Just days before the singer’s passing in Buenos Aires, Cassidy returned to their Miami home.

In a TikTok video posted days before the tragedy, she shared that she was feeling homesick after their five-day getaway turned into a two-week trip.

She later attended his funeral, which was also attended by his bandmates Horan, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson. Payne’s ex, Cheryl Cole, the mother of his seven-year-old son Bear, was also present.

