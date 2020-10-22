For the past few weeks, a lot of speculations are being made about Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man 3. Reports stated that actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would join Tom in the Marvel movie. As both the actors have already played the superhero in the past, the excitement to see a live-action Spider-verse is quite high.

It was reported that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange would appear in the threequel. As Jamie Foxx’s Electro is returning in the MCU film, he might fight Andrew’s superhero again after The Amazing Spider-Man 2. However, Sony recently stated that nothing of this sort is yet happening.

Amid all the speculations, pictures of Andrew Garfield shooting in the streets of New York went viral on the internet. Many thought it is for Spider-Man 3 as a few days ago, the shooting of MCU movie also began in the same city. However, to everyone’s disappointment, The Social Network actor is not shooting for Tom Holland starrer.

The actor has resumed the shooting of the film, Tick, Tick… Boom! It’s a Netflix adaptation of the popular musical. In the pictures, Andrew Garfield is wearing a white tee and blank pants. He teamed it up with a dark blue jacket and a face mask. The actor is holding a bottle and file in his hands. This looks nowhere close to Spider-Man 3.

Along with Andrew, the film also stars Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens, and Judith Light. Even Vanessa Hudgens was clicked on the sets in New York yesterday. She was clicked while getting out of her car, holding a book and coffee cup. The actress had hair rollers on her head.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Lin-Manuel Miranda is making his directorial debut with the film. The actor-director was last snapped in March before the production had shut down.

Well, looks like no one will know soon if Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will join Tom Holland in Spider-Man 3 or not.

Do you want a live-in Spider-verse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

