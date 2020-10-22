Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most popular actresses of Hollywood. She is known for her powerful performances in House At The End Of The Street, Silver Linings Playbook, Mother and more. The Oscar-winning actress has recently opened up on why she could never vote for Donald Trump. Read the article to know more.

The 30-year-old actress appeared on the 21st October Absolutely Not podcast. The podcast is hosted by ace comedian Heather McMahan. During her conversation with the comedian, the actress said that Donald Trump had refused to condemn White supremacy in the first presidential debate.

Jennifer Lawrence said, “It’s extremely hard to talk about politics, you don’t want to. I’m an actor and I want everybody to see my movies.”

Jennifer Lawrence further revealed that she did not vote for Barack Obama during the 2008 presidential run. She said, “I grew up Republican. The first president, my first time voting, I voted for John McCain. I was a little Republican and I’ve changed my politics.”

The Red Sparrow actress further added, “I was fortunate to grow up in a Republican house were I was see the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies. And I could also see the social issues weren’t in line with my views. And then for me, when Donald Trump got elected, that just changed everything. Cause he’s an impeached president who’s broken many laws and has refused to condemn White supremacy, and it’s just….it feels like there’s been a line drawn in the sand.”

Jennifer Lawrence also spoke about actors giving their opinion on politics and elections. She said, “I have an opinion. I don’t want to support a president who supports White supremacists.” “Don’t you remember…Like, it’s so hard to remember the days when Obama was president, where you woke up and you, you would go days, maybe weeks without thinking about the president. Because like everything, in general would be okay. I mean the amount of anxiety,” sighed Jennifer.

