Robert Downey Jr Fans, Here's A Very Sad Update On Sherlock Holmes 3!

It has been 5 years since Robert Downey Jr donned the detective’s hat. In 2011, he was seen in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, a sequel to 2009 film. The film also stars Jude Law as Dr John Watson. After the interesting ending of part 2, everyone is waiting for the threequel.

It was a few months ago when the makers confirmed that they are making Sherlock Holmes 3. Guy Ritchie directed the first two parts and Dexter Fletcher is helming the third. Recently, the director opened up on RDJ and Law’s upcoming movie, and it is a sad update for all the fans.

A lot of Robert Downey Jr fans thought they would soon hear news of Sherlock Holmes 3 going on floors. But director Dexter Fletcher told Celebrity Catch Up Podcast that things are currently sitting on the back burner.

The director precisely said that Robert Downey Jr’s SH 3 is “sitting on the back burner at the moment until it becomes clear where the world is at.” It’s heartbreaking news for all the fans. The movie is expected to hit the screens in 2021. But it looks like that won’t be the case if the shooting doesn’t begin on time.

It’s strange how fans have to wait for anything related to the Baker Street detective. Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle written character for BBC’s Sherlock is often questioned about season 5. The fourth season, also starring Martin Freeman as Dr John Watson released in 2017. It has been 3 years, and no one has any clue if the fifth season is happening at all or now. Now, the news about The Avengers actor’s movie is another added disappointment.

But this year, Henry Cavill impressed people with his act as Sherlock in Netflix film, Enola Holmes.

What do you think will happen with Robert Downey Jr’s SH 3 movie? Let us know in the comments if you think the movie will release in 2021 or not.

