Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Dog Smuggling Case Comes Into The Spotlight Again!

It seems the doggone pooch problem that led Hollywood stars pitting against the Australian agriculture that just won’t go away. Amber Heard is now once again facing the heat from the country’s agriculture department for illegally bringing pets Pistol and Boo to Australia in 2015.

The Aquaman actress and her then-husband Johnny Depp had issued a sombre apology for failing to declare their two Yorkshire terriers properly when entering Australia. She was also spared a conviction over the dog-smuggling saga by an Australian court after she pleaded guilty to knowingly producing a misleading document.

Now the issue has once been brought to the fore after Kevin Murphy, a former employee of Depp, earlier this year issued a statement at a London court. He had said that he repeatedly warned Amber Heard it would be illegal to bring their pets in the country.

Australia’s agriculture official Peta Lane confirmed Mr Murphy’s testimony at the Senate hearing in Canberra on Wednesday, reports Australian Associated Press. Now the country’s police are carrying out an investigation in the case.

As per the news agency, Lane had said to the Senators, “There was evidence presented in the London court case which suggested false statements were provided in a court case in 2016, so we are investigating that.”

During the testimony, Murphy also alleged that Amber Heard had asked him to contact her former assistant, Kate James, and instruct her to lie under the oath to an Australian court. Peta Lane has now stated that Australian Federal Police was now involved in the investigation since giving false testimony is an offence under the Crimes Act.

Lane also said to the agency, “We are liaising with the AFP who are using their contacts overseas to obtain information on our behalf.”

Back in 2016, Amber Heard was sentenced to a one-month good behaviour after she pleaded guilty providing fake documents to customs officials. Former agriculture minister Barnaby Joyce had also threatened her then-husband Johnny Depp to euthanise the dogs should he did not take them back to the US. The minister at that time said, “He’s now got about 50 hours left to remove the dogs. He can put them on the same charter jet.”

