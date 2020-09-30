Earlier this month, Pirates of Caribbean actor Johnny Depp had successfully postponed the trial for his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard to May next year. The actor had cited that Warner Bros. is resuming shooting of the third instalment of Fantastic Beasts. Hence, the dates of the hearing to be held at the Fairfax County, Virginia court clashed with his shooting schedule.

Amber Heard had launched a $100 million counterclaim against her former husband Depp this summer. Following the postponement of the defamation trial, the actress is now asking a Virginia judge to force Depp to sit down for an elongated examination by her attorneys.

In support of Heard’s motion filed by her attorney urges the Virginia judge to force Depp return to the US and attend the defamation lawsuit which he has filed against Heard. The documents of the Heard’s motion, which is procured by Deadline, read, “Defendant is forced to bring this motion after extensive efforts to obtain the deposition of Plaintiff, even after providing a two-month Notice of Deposition, asking for locations and dates for Mr. Depp prior to his filming, seeking discovery to ascertain Mr. Depp’s exact filming schedule, and finally being told that the Plaintiff in this action, suing Defendant for $50 million, will not make himself available for deposition until the filming of Fantastic Beasts is complete, sometime late February 2021, or possibly later.”

The motion further mentions, “Mr Depp relies upon the letter from a Warner Bros. Associate counsel claiming Mr. Depp is needed from September 17 through the completion of filming, to remain in the UK,” the September 23 filing continues. “Meanwhile, disproving the veracity of the letter, Mr. Depp is travelling around Europe and attending film festivals, each of which includes quarantine periods.”

“Yet Mr. Depp is refusing to return to the US, where there is no quarantine requirement for his deposition,” the motion stated.

Amber Heard and her lawyers at want her former husband Johnny Depp to attend the trial for three consecutive days at Virginia court. As for the dates and time of the trail, it can be determined as agreeable to counsel for Defendant, reports the publication. The hearing of the case is now scheduled for October 9 before Fairfax County VA Circuit Court Chief Judge Bruce White. Reportedly, another hearing will be held against Depp’s main lawyer Adam Waldman scheduled for October 23.

