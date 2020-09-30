Selena Gomez is one of the most renowned, talented and rich musicians in the world. The Disney star rose to fame with ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ and went onto pursue a full-time singing career.

The 28-year-old shared her picture on Instagram a while ago flaunting her kidney transplant scar and wrote, “When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through…and I’m proud of that. T – Congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that…all bodies are beautiful.”

As reported by the LA Times, Selena Gomez has sold her small cottage in the studio city neighbourhood of the LA for $2.3 million. The property was listed back in 2018 and is sold recently.

Reportedly, the Rare singer has bought a property in Encino, California which previously belonged to Tom Petty for $4.9 million. The house has 1950s feel and asymmetrical facade.

The house also consists of a swimming pool, a hot tub with a lawn and brick patio. The interiors of white walls with high ceilings and recessed lighting. The real steal deal is the master bedroom with a double sink, a long bathtub, and a steam shower.

Meanwhile, recently Selena Gomez collaborated with Blackpink and released her new song called ‘Ice-Cream’.

Talking about the experience of shooting the song virtually, Gomez said, “The experience has been amazing! Shooting this entirely virtually was a whole new experience but we all had loads of fun doing it. The BlackPink team is very cool and their music is great. The Korean music industry too is very warm and welcoming, so the experience of working with them was super. We’re so glad to see that fans are enjoying the music as much as we did creating it for them. It just crossed 190M views which is crazy!”

Share your thoughts on Selena Gomez’s jaw-dropping property in the comments section below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Enola Holmes: Henry Cavill’s Sherlock Holmes Might Get A Spin-Off Movie & We Are Already Celebrating

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube