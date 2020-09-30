The excitement for The Mandalorian season 2 is going a notch higher with each passing day. Amid that was the speculation that Pedro Pascal, who plays the titular part walking away from the show, broke many hearts. But concealing them is the news today. The actor is reportedly not quitting the show and below are all the deets.

Recently, while the trailer of The Mandalorian 2 made a thunderous buzz, it was also reported that the lead actor Pascal had left the show midway filming. The news had then created a stir, and many possible reasons for his exit were speculated.

The most prominent speculation was that Pedro Pascal wanted to be in a few more scenes without his helmet, but the makers won’t allow him. It was also said he approached the studio directly to address his creative difference with the makers. Lucas Films, on the other hand, decided to remain quiet about the row. There was no clarification or confirmation from their side.

Now as per We Got This Covered, Pedro Pascal is not quitting The Mandalorian and will continue playing Mando alongside Baby Yoda. The actor is up for playing the central character for as many seasons as Jon Favreau continues to make.

A source close to the development said, “Pedro Pascal will be wearing the Mandalorian suit for the future seasons. From what we learned is that there was a dispute over “creative differences” (a term overused in Hollywood) while filming Season 2 but it was resolved quickly.”

While Pedro Pascal’s exit was the talk of the town, Jon Favreau recently revealed that we might get a lot of answers in season 3 and 4. The director said, “We’re living in a universe that is huge, and there’s so much to explore. So I think this show is going to lay the groundwork for the depth and breath that’s gonna come in season 3 and season 4, where you’re really gonna start to get answers”.

The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres on October 30, 2020.

