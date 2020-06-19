When Avengers: Endgame got over, Marvel announced some interesting Disney+ TV series. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is one of the upcoming MCU series which the fans are really looking forward to. The show will feature Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka Falcon and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier.

This Disney+ series will be set post the events of Avengers: Endgame. During the climax, we saw Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers giving up on his superpowers and becoming old. He gives away his Captain America shield to Falcon who will carry the mantle forward. Now, Latoya Henderson, a makeup artist of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has shared an interesting update on Black Captain America.

As reported by Comicbook, a screenshot of her Instagram post was posted to Reddit. The screenshot and the post says, “We’re getting a Black Captain America this year, so let’s not cancel 2020 just yet.” The show was expected to be out in August this year. However, due to the pandemic, the shooting of all the films and show had to be stopped, including The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The new release date is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, fans think the timing of Falcon being Captain America now is quite apt. There are a lot of Black Lives Matter protests going around in the US. In a Reddit thread, one of the fans shared, “With everything going on in the world, it makes me a bit happier knowing Sam is going to be Captain America. It’s more relevant now than it has ever been”.

