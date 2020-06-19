The internet was stormed when a witness made some shocking revelations in Johnny Depp libel suit. Josh Drew, ex-husband of Amber Heard’s bestfriend claimed that she was involved in a threesome with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne. The witness claimed that all of it happened at Johnny’s private penthouse in LA. And now, the Tesla maker is reacting to it all.

Yes, you heard that right! Most people refrain from reacting to stuff like these. However, looks like Elon Musk is done with the rubbish claims. Previously, he had clarified to a fan who accused him of sleeping with Amber Heard while she was married to Johnny Depp. Now, as Josh Drew has made his claims in the court, Elon is now coming in the open to quash it all.

The Space X founder in a recent interview has come forward to claim that he was is only friends with Cara Delevingne. Just not that, he also clarified that they were never involved romantically. Let alone, a threesome with Cara and Amber.

In a conversation with Page Six, Elon Musk said, “Cara Delevingne and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate. She would confirm this. Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber Heard, and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don’t think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!”

And that isn’t it! Musk has even reacted to the on-going legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. He said, “Regarding this lawsuit… “I would recommend that everyone involved bury the hatchet and move on. Life is too short for such extended negativity. Nobody is going to say, after it’s all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!”

