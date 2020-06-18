What! Angelina Jolie Underwent Daily Drug Tests During The Shoot Of ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’, Deets Inside

Hollywood diva Angelina Jolie has come a long way in her career. In a career spanning close to 3 decades, the actress has portrayed a wide variety of characters on the big screen. Ever since her initial days, the actress has been in news now and then. Be it for her personal or professional life, Angelina has always made it to headlines.

For those unversed, Angelina Jolie for her 2001 release super-hit Hollywood action-adventure Lara Croft: Tomb Raider underwent daily drug tests before the shoot. The actress back then in her 20’s was a drug addict. Following which it was never that easy, as she had tough times to bag roles in films.

As per a recent report from cheatsheet.com, back then, before achieving her superstardom, producers of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider was hesitant to cast her in the film. The reason being her party-girl reputation and drug addiction.

The same report further stated Angelina Jolie’s father, Jon Voight, and actor Jane Fonda called the studio executives to convince them to give her a chance.

The executives agreed, but they had one condition. Angelina Jolie had to undergo daily urine drug tests and even random blood tests to make sure she was still clean and sober throughout filming.

Following which the actress with her strong determination and efforts was ready to give her best, and was willing to overcome her reputation as a party girl and drug addict. And also didn’t hesitate to agree with the condition put in by the production team of the film to undergo daily drug tests.

“Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” was a commercial success. Reportedly, it then earned US$274 million at the box office. The action-adventure film was one of the biggest hits of that year (2001) in Hollywood.

