Fast And Furious 9 is one of the highly anticipated releases. Featuring Vin Diesel, John Cena and others, the film is a sequel to The Fate Of The Furious (2017) and the ninth main instalment of the franchise.

Directed by Justin Lin, Fast And Furious 9 was supposed to hit the screens on during this year but now is confirmed for 2nd April 2021. It is being learnt that the actioner might even get a push to 2022, depending upon the pandemic situation. Apparently, the ninth instalment is retaining old faces like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris’Ludacris’ Bridges, Tyrese Gibson and others, new faces too will be seen. John Cena and Michael Rooker are the newcomers in the franchise.

Also, there’s a big surprise about Cardi B, Finn Cole, Anna Sawai, and Vinnie Bennett’s roles.

Speaking about the story, the trailer of Fast & Furious 9, which was released earlier this year, did give some sneak peeks. It looks like John Cena’s Jacob will come out as Vin Diesel’s (Dominic) brother in the film. The trailer also shows that Sung Kang aka Han is back, and it is probably Michelle Rodriguez (Letty) always knew that he was still alive. But we are curious to know how did he live? We see Dominic lead a quiet life with Letty and his son, in a remote area. Eteon is said to play a big role in this part, speculates fans.

Are you excited for the movie?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!