Academy-award winning actress, Natalie Portman isn’t just talented but beautiful too. The Black Swan actress is one of the most successful actresses in the world and has done some incredible work in the west including films like Thor, Star Wars and Closer, to name a few.

For those of you who don’t know, Natalie Portman is a vegan and is super proud about it. Maintaining such good health and skin with limited resources, the Black Swan actress seems to have mastered the art, isn’t it?

Talking to Vogue about her skincare, Natalie revealed that she’s a natural at it. Her mother and grandmother had flawless skin too. So it kind of runs in her genes.

“When I’m not working I like to keep things simple. I use minimal coverage, apply a primer, and try to wear more neutral tones because I want to allow my skin to breathe. I also use sunscreen every day. Ultimately, the best beauty routine is a good night’s sleep and plenty of water. Rested, hydrated skin always looks best,” Portman revealed.

“My mother, very natural and radiant. And my grandmother, who is quite different— very stylish and she loved jewellery and makeup,” Natalie added.

Talking about makeup, the Avengers: Endgame actress further shared, “Never to touch the eyebrows, and rather go for a natural makeup look by either emphasising the eyes or the lips—not both at the same time. Makeup can and should be something fun, but it’s important to remain true to who you are. It’s about striking the right balance and bringing out your natural features.”

“I always start with sunscreen on my face and then wear a bit of Dior Forever foundation or makeup base, and maybe a light colour on my lips. In the night, I emphasise the eyes or the lips, not both,” Natalie added.

Speaking about her diet plan, Portman revealed, “I’m a long-time vegan. I’ve been vegetarian since I was nine, vegan since 2011, so I haven’t had meat, fish, dairy or eggs for a long time. I usually have oatmeal for breakfast, rice and lentils for lunch, and pasta and veggies for dinner. I snack on nuts, fruits or dried fruits”

