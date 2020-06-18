‘Captain America’ Chris Evans Wants To Marry & THIS Is The Reason

Chris Evans rose to fame with Marvel’s Captain America and since then his life has been nothing but legendary. The Knives Out actor was in a relationship with actress and author Jenny Slate and since their breakup, the Avengers: Endgame actor has been single.

Chris Evans is very private about his life and you would barely find anything about his love life except for Jenny Slate on the internet. The Captain America actor enjoys dating women and an insider told US Weekly that the actor is “dating different women and is having fun.”

The insider added that Chris isn’t dating anyone at the moment and wants to “be more private with his love life.”

Evans made his first public appearance with Slate in 2016 and the rumours of their breakup came in February 2017. The two couldn’t stay apart for long and got back in November 2017 and broke up again in March 2018. So, this has been an on and off relationship for both the actors.

Although The Avengers actor is single but is ready to get married and start a family as soon as possible reported by Men’s Journal back in 2019. Chris Evans spilled the beans on the same and said, “I want a wife, I want kids,” he said. “I like ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees and sh*t like that.”

All the single ladies, put your hands up!

Captain America is SINGLE and ready to MINGLE. Just kidding.

He told the Hollywood Reporter back in 2019 that he’s looking for a partner and said, “I really like to be with someone who also has their own thing to do as well, you know? If I’m with someone who just kind of adopts my life, that can feel a bit suffocating.”

So, that’s that. What are you waiting for? Go spam him in his DM on social media!

