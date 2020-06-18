WHOA! Before Brad Pitt, Renee Bargh Dated Mission Impossible Actor Tom Cruise? Here’s The TRUTH

Renee Bargh has been making headlines ever since she was spotted with Brad Pitt on the red carpet for SAG Awards. Their romance rumours have been doing the rounds on social media but amid everything what caught our attention is that the TV presenter is setting the record straight by speaking up about her linkup rumours with Tom Cruise.

Back in 2018, a magazine published a story which mentioned that Renee Bargh is dating Tom Cruise. Yes, you read that right. She’s one FAMOUS host, you see!

Woman’s Day magazine published an article which went viral and stated that Renee and Tom were secretly dating each other after meeting each other in Paris at a movie premiere.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Recently while talking on The Kyle and Jackie O Show Renee rubbished all the rumours and called it ‘ridiculous’ and untrue. She also mentioned that she had ‘no idea’ where these rumours even came from.

“We just had a couple of great interviews on a red carpet, I think in Paris, and then someone just wrote that article… it came out of nowhere,” Renee said.

The Voice host is returning to screen on Saturday after the pandemic and has also set the record straight on Tom’s height.

Renee revealed that she’s 5’7 and Cruise is taller than her when she interviewed him and said, “taller than me when I interviewed him. Everybody was mentioning that’.

So, these were just rumours and nothing else. There was nothing cooking between Tom Cruise and Renee Bargh. She isn’t seeing any celebrity including Brad Pitt!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!