Hollywood actress and comedian Kristen Wiig, and her fiance Avi Rothman have been blessed with twins via surrogacy. The actor duo welcomed their babies early this year.

Though Kristen Wiig who was last on the big screen in mystery-comedy drama film Where’d You Go, Bernadette is yet to confirm the news. As per various reports, the actress did hint about motherhood in Mother’s day episode of the popular late-night American TV show, Saturday Night Live.

As per a report from US Weekly, Kristen Wiig in the Mother’s day episode of the show was quoted saying, “I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life. But this year I’m feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I’m so thankful for all the things she’s taught me, preparing me to be a mom myself.”

More about Kristen Wiig, the actress was first married to actor Hayes Hargrove in 2005, but they divorced in 2009. Kristen in 2016 started seeing Avi Rothman, after dating for three years, the duo got engaged in 2019.

On the work front, Kristen Wiig has three big Hollywood projects in her kitty in the form of Wonder Woman 1984, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and also A Boy Called Christmas.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!