The world and especially the Army has seen the Korean boy band, BTS grow from inception to the sky that they now own. What if we tell you that you might get to witness the journey in a series? Yes, it’s happening guys! The BTS is getting a semibiographical series based on their life events titled ‘Blue Sky’ and below are all the details you want to know.

The film based on the life of the BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, is official and has a name. Titled Blue Sky, though inspired by the Korean band but will be treated as a fictional drama. The news about this project was speculated back in 2019 itself.

As per the reports in Ilgan sports, greenlit by Chorokbaem Media, the show has already gotten into its pre-production stage. It is also revealed that the auditioning has already begun to cast actors to play the BTS members.

The report also states that the project will go on floors in September and might come out in early 2021. The official statement from Chorokbaem read, “It is true that we have taken the first steps in production with the auditioning of the main and supporting roles. However, nothing has been set yet with future scheduling.”

The show will trace the BTS members’ journey from their schooling days till the time they became a rage. The names of the characters will be different from real-life people. As for the auditions, complete secrecy is being maintained to avoid leaks.

