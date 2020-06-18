IMAX CEO Praises Warner Bros. For Pushing Tenet By Two Weeks, Here’s Why

On Tuesday, IMAX CEO, Richard Gelfond spoke at virtual investors’ conference and put out his views on theatres’ re-opening. He also praised the decision of Warner Bros. for rescheduling the release date of Tenet.

While talking at Credit Suisse Annual Virtual Communications Conference, IMAX CEO said, “I’m concerned that people are focused on the opening weekend. Investors have to get that out of their minds. It’s not going to challenge Avengers: Endgame as the biggest opening of all time. That’s just not happening.”

He also added that the big banners are reconsidering their release dates as theatres are showing signs of reopening in July. “You never know until the release date is the bottom line We’re dealing with government regulations and a virus,” Gelfond added.

Gelfond further praised Warner Bros. for their decision to push Tenet’s date of arrival by two weeks. He said that the push has provided them with a healthy gap by allowing them to screen Disney’s Mulan. For the unversed, Mulan is slated to release on July 24. “When Tenet was to open on the 17th, it would have been difficult to play Mulan. Now we can play Mulan and Tenet,” he said.

Meanwhile, directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet features Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clemence Poesy. The Warner Bros.’ movie has been shot across seven countries — India, the US, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, and Norway.

Tenet has been described as “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage”, and the second trailer came with hints of ‘inversion’ versus time travel as a part of survival.

