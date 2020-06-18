Angelina Jolie Welcomes TWO New Members In The Family, Can Y’all Guess Them?

Angelina Jolie is always making headlines either for personal life or for her professional life. The Maleficent actress has a huge fan following and fans are interested in every single detail about her life.

Talking to a tabloid, Angelina Jolie revealed that she has welcomed two new family members and she has an emotional quotient attached to them.

Recently, Angelina and Brad Pitt’s 11-year-old daughter, Vivienne lost her pet bunny rabbit and two cheer her up, the Maleficent actress got two new ones for her daughter.

Talking to Harper’s Bazaar, Angelina said, “During the lockdown, Vivienne’s bunny passed away during a surgery, and we adopted two sweet little ones who are disabled. They need to be in pairs. They are so gentle and it has helped to focus on their care with her at this time. And on the dogs, and snake and lizard…”

The Maleficent actress further added, “Like most parents, I focus on staying calm so my children don’t feel anxiety from me on top of all they are worrying about. I put all my energy into them.”

Angelina Jolie is currently quarantining with her six kids Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, Vivienne and her twin brother Knox.

Ex-husband Brad Pitt stays closeby and hence kids have been spending equal time with both the parents.

