Stranger Things 4: Makers Of Millie Bobby Brown-Noah Schnapp Starrer Have A SURPRISE!

Stranger Things has created a massive fan base for itself. Be it Millie Bobby Brown aka Eleven or Noah Schnapp aka Will, fans follow them all. And that’s not just professionally, but personally as well. Recently, Millie’s blonde look was all over the news. But currently, we have a much exciting surprise, straight from the makers!

Fans have a lot to look forward to with Stranger Things 4. We thought David Harbour aka Jim Hopper was dead. Yes, there were hopes that he would somehow come back. Of course, David is one of the most favourite stars of the show. But with the teaser of the upcoming season, we did get a sigh of relief to see him alive, although far far away from his world.

Now, the makers of the show have shared a picture. The twitter handle ‘Stranger writers’ time and again teases fans with some update. Recently, it was the first test look of Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour amongst others. This time it’s related to the ‘complete season.’

In a recent post shared by Stranger Things maker, one can see a bundle of scripts. Kept one on another, those are pages in huge numbers and we only wonder how many episodes the upcoming season may have. But there’s something written on the page at the top. Which probably will be the name of the first episode. However, as much as we zoom, we fail to get the exact details. Clearly, the Duffer Brothers have teased us really smartly.

“Stranger Things 4: the complete season. #ST4,” reads the caption.

Meanwhile, the show is on hold too due to the on-going global crisis. Gaten Matarazzo who plays Dustin in the show had confirmed the same previously. Moreover, David Harbour had excited fans with some details.

“There are these three things that we’ve established in the season that if we don’t pay off, it means that they’re bad writers. And the Duffer brothers are very good writers. So I know specifically that in Season 4 we will give you a big, huge reveal about Hopper’s backstory,” Harbour told Liverpool Comic Con.

