Justice League: Teaser Of Zack Snyder’s Cut Ft. ‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot Hints The Worst Is Yet To Come, WATCH

When Zack Snyder announced that his cut of Justice League will be releasing officially, fans couldn’t keep calm. The announcement was made a few weeks ago. Since then, fans have been waiting for the director to share something about it. Well, he has fulfilled everyone’s wish.

Starring Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, and Ray Fisher, Snyder’s cut is the one that didn’t make it to film. JL had released in 2017 and after Zack walked out, Joss Whedon finished directing it. A few hours ago, Snyder shared a teaser as a treat to his fans. In the 34-second teaser, Gal Gadot’s Diana aka Wonder Woman is searching for something. When her eyes lay on it, she has a shocking expression on her face.

In the teaser, there’s a voiceover that says, “The bell’s already been rung, and they’ve heard it. Out in the dark among the stars. Ding dong. The god is dead.” Zack Snyder captioned the video, “Fiirst ever sneak peek at JL. Get ready for more at DC FanDome. @hbomax #releasethesnydercut #DCFanDome.” Check out the teaser of Justice League below:

In the comments, fans are happy to be treated with the teaser ahead of DC FanDome event. One of the fans replied, “Im going to watch this all day today.”

Another said, “Omg we’ve waited so long for this!

It’s finally happening! 🙏🏼Loudly crying faceRed heart

#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague”.

Justice League will be releasing next year in May on HBO Max. Are you excited to watch Snyder cut? Let us know what you think of the teaser in the comments below.

