Jennifer Aniston had in 2015 rubbished feud rumours with Angelina Jolie. She praised the Jolie’s movie Unbroken, and the media was convinced that they buried the hatchet. But it looks like there’s bad blood over again. Courtesy, Brad Pitt. Yes, AGAIN!

For a while now, reconciliation rumours around Brad and Jennifer have been doing the rounds. It is being said that they have been spending most of the lockdown together. But apparently, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor goes for rapid visits at Angelina’s place to meet the kids. That isn’t going very well with the FRIENDS actress.

For the unversed, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are blessed with 6 kids – Knox, Pax, Vivienne, Zahara, Maddox and Shiloh. While the Maleficent actress has full custody, Brad gets ample time to spend with his children. Amid the lockdown, he has been visiting them too much. In fact, that is also making ‘Brangelina’ get some quality time together.

Now reports state that just when Jennifer Aniston was getting somewhere with Brad Pitt, there she is – Angelina Jolie all over again. A source close to Closer UK reveals about it all as, “There’s no love lost between Jen and Ange and it’s no secret they’ll never be friends because of the history between them. Jen feels as though she and Brad were really getting somewhere and now their friendship might be put on the back burner as he turns his focus to Ange and the kids.”

For a long time now, it is being reported that Brangelina has turned ‘cordial.’ The lockdown has done them some good. But about Jennifer Aniston’s reaction, “Things are finally on an even keel with Brad and Angelina after a messy split. Brad clearly prioritises the kids and made such an effort for Shiloh’s birthday. But the shift in Brad’s behaviour and his rekindled friendship with Angelina has left Jen feeling a bit uneasy. She understands the children come first, but she can’t help wondering how this new dynamic might affect things between them,” says the source.

What do you have to say about his new reported love triangle between Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie? Share with us in the comment section below.

