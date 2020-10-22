Borat 2 Reviews OUT! From Seth Rogan To Amy Schumer, Celebs Hail This As The 'Funniest Movie Ever'

In 2006 Sacha Baron Cohen did something unimaginable with not only title of Borat (which is Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan) but also with the film. Touted as one of the funniest movies of all time, Borat has finally got a sequel in Borat 2 (also titled as Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), and its early reviews are out.

Apart from the critics, many celebrities have also taken to their Twitter accounts, sharing their love for the film. From Josh Gad to Seth Rogen, let’s see what all these celebs have to say about the film.

The master of animated films, Olaf from Frozen world, Josh Gad, had some extremely intriguing things to say about Borat 2. He said, “Well, looks like the cat’s out of the pants. Having seen #Borat2 I can now safely tell you #RudyGiuliani is over in a very big way. It’s worse than you think and more uncomfortable than anything I’ve seen in a recent film, documentary or otherwise.”

Amy Schumer tweeted, “#borat2 is the funniest movie I’ve ever seen and it’s right on time. @boratsagdiyev”

Apparently, Donald Trump’s lawyer and former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani has been shown in a bedrooms scene in the film. About which he clarified “(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

To which Jimmy Kimmel sarcastically slammed him by sharing his tweet, saying “(1) Encourage your supporters to watch #Borat2 and decide for themselves (2) you horny old vampire.”

Seth Rogan has seen Borat 2 six times and is set to watch for the seventh. He said, “I’ve seen #Borat2 around six times over the last few months, and I can’t wait to watch it a seventh. It’s crazy and wonderful and couldn’t be more timely. It also has a few of the funniest scenes I’ve ever seen in a movie. I’m excited for you to see it.”

Parks And Recreation star Ben Schwartz tweeted, “Borat is not the hero we deserved, but the hero we needed. #Borat2 @BoratSagdiyev.”

The Big Shorts director Adam McKay made embarassing sounds while watching the film. He said, “I laughed so hard I made embarrassing sounds when I saw #Borat2. And on top of that, it gets to the twisted insane clown car heart of America in a way that nothing else has.

#BoratSubsequentMoviefilm”

