Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Sacha Baron Cohen Uses His Chaotic COVID-19 Safety Protocols At Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Sacha Baran Cohen made his return to the Jimmy Kimmel Live stage and it seems he has been prepared with all the tools and test to make sure he is safe from COVID-19. He appeared as a moustachioed Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev, in his signature style grey suit.

Advertisement

Cohen, who came to promote his upcoming film Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, entered the scene disinfecting everything and everyone in his way. He began spraying the sets with liquid from a canister and announcing that Kazakh scientists had discovered that there is a virus, from Wuhan in Israel. To which Jimmy Kimmel expressed his doubt that the coronavirus originated in Israel. He even pulled out a large cooking pan from his sack and started smashing “coward” coronaviruses all over the set.

Advertisement

If that wasn’t enough, the Sacha Baron Cohen came up with an intrusive questionnaire and asked the host, “As a member of Hollywood elite have you drunk any unpasteurized children’s blood.” To which Kimmel assures that he hasn’t consumed any. He also asked, “In the last week, have you been in the presence for more than 15 minutes of any Jews?” The host then answered no to his question.

Watch the hilarious video here:

The British Comedian, in his yet another antics, asked to stick a dangerous-looking thermometer into Kimmel’s rear. He even grabbed Jimmy Kimmel to provide “liquid release” in a cup and presented previous samples from Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Fallon. He said, “I didn’t do an interview with him, he just gave it to me.”

In the following segment, actor Irina Novak, who plays Borat’s daughter, appeared on the show Jimmy Kimmel Live and demands the host’s pants. Even though Kimmel putting up some mild resistance initially, but left with no choice other than hand it over to them.

Although Jimmy Kimmel didn’t get the chance to ask his guest any questions but the end the interview with a full-throated endorsement, saying I have seen your film and it is wonderful and no one who loves you will be disappointed. It is miraculous and I hope that many, many Americans watch it.”

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is the sequel to his controversial Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan film, which was released in 2006. The film is slated to be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 23.

Must Read: After Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, Matt Reeves To Take Us In Superman World?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube