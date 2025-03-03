Conan O’Brien didn’t hold back during his Oscars monologue, taking a playful jab at Karla Sofía Gascón’s past controversies. While discussing the film ‘Anora’ and its record-breaking use of profanity, he quipped that its f-ombs were still fewer than those dropped by Gascon’s publicist.

“Anora’ uses the f-word 479 times,” O’Brien said. “That’s three times more than the record set by the publicist of Karla Sofía Gascón.”

The audience erupted in laughter, and O’Brien, never one to miss a comedic beat, acknowledged Gascón’s presence, cheekily advising her that if she tweeted about the ceremony, she should credit the jokes to Jimmy Kimmel instead.

#Oscars host Conan O’Brien dropped a surprising fact about Best Picture nominee “Anora,” saying the film uses the “f-word 479 times. That’s three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist.” https://t.co/nl9CxOviL4 pic.twitter.com/JZX6l4KrtF — ABC News (@ABC) March 3, 2025

Karla Sofía Gascón’s Controversial Tweets Resurface

Gascón, nominated for Best Actress for Emilia Pérez, has been at the center of heated debates since her resurfaced tweets ignited backlash in late January.

Journalist Sarah Hagi brought the posts, spanning several years, into the spotlight, exposing remarks about Muslims, George Floyd, and diversity at the 2021 Academy Awards.

The controversy fueled calls for her nomination to be revoked, with critics digging up additional inflammatory posts, including a 2022 insult aimed at her Emilia Pérez co-star Selena Gomez.

it’s so insane that karla sofía gascón still has these tweets up. straight up have never seen tweets this racist from someone actively campaigning to win an ACADEMY AWARD. there are more than a dozen… pic.twitter.com/1rcNzkJXuo — sarah hagi (@KindaHagi) January 30, 2025

The Academy’s Response

Despite the uproar, the Academy held firm on her nomination, with CEO Bill Kramer emphasizing the importance of respect for all nominees while making it clear that hate speech has no place in the organization.

“The Academy does not condone hate speech — I want to be very clear about that,” Kramer said in a statement Friday. “Karla’s nomination is historic. That’s really important. She’s still a nominee. We honor that, but we do not condone hate speech.”

“If Karla joins us for the night, I hope there is an air of respect,” Kramer continued. “We have over 200 nominees. The night is about much more than one person. We are there to celebrate all of our nominees.”

Karla Sofía Gascón’s Apology and Fallout

As pressure mounted, Gascon distanced herself from the film’s awards campaign and issued a public apology in early February.

“I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt,” she said. “As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain,” Gascon added. “All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness.”

Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón at last night’s Elle Magazine x Netflix Latinas in Hollywood celebration honoring the incredible women of EMILIA PÉREZ. pic.twitter.com/BZm4yjLu83 — Netflix (@netflix) November 18, 2024

While she skipped the SAG Awards, she resurfaced on the red carpet at the Cesar Awards in France, marking her return to the public eye. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she admitted to feeling uncertain about attending the Oscars but expressed gratitude toward those who continued to support her.

“I’m grateful to all those who’ve believed in me — to Netflix, the production company and my colleagues. We can close this beautiful and difficult path that began three years ago,” she said.

