Drake’s year, already riddled with setbacks, just took another nosedive. If anyone thought the rapper’s rough streak was behind him, the latest blow just seems to prove otherwise.

The Canadian rapper already had hit from low to low as his nemesis Kendrick Lamar’s scorching diss track ‘Not Like Us’ not only dominated the charts but also became the centerpiece of the Super Bowl halftime show, further cementing its cultural impact. Adding insult to injury, the track scooped up multiple Grammy awards, making it clear that Lamar’s words have struck a deep and lasting chord.

Conan O’Brien’s Oscars Joke Shocks Viewers

Just when it seemed like things couldn’t get worse, Conan O’Brien took the heat up a notch during the Oscars. Midway through the ceremony, the comedian made a jaw-dropping quip that left viewers reeling.

The funnyman joked that since they were at the halfway point, “it means it’s time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a paedophile.”

Conan O’Brien Just Called Drake a Ped0 On Live TV 😂😂😂😂 What these OVO’s gonna do now???? pic.twitter.com/rAhnI2IpKn — Showface News (The Mayor) (@showfacetf) March 3, 2025

The audience’s reaction? A mix of gasps and stunned silence, followed by a flood of social media reactions.

X exploded with disbelief. “DRAKE CATCHING STRAYS AT THE OSCARS TOO???????????” one person posted. Another echoed the sentiment: “Not Drake catching strays at the Oscars as well.” Meanwhile, a third user summed up the shock, tweeting, “Did Conan just say it’s time for Kendrick to come up and call Drake a paedophile?”

DRAKE CATCHING STRAYS AT THE OSCARS TOO??????????? — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) March 3, 2025

not drake catching strays at the oscars as well #Oscars pic.twitter.com/GNgc8tkdij — chloe (@__chloeconnor) March 3, 2025

The Lyrics That Started It All

The origins of this ongoing feud trace back to a brutal lyrical exchange between the two rappers. However, it was ‘Not Like Us’ that turned the tide, with bars like “trying to strike a chord and it’s probably A minor” and “certified lover boy, certified pedophile” going viral. The track quickly became a cultural moment, further intensifying the spotlight on Drake.

Faced with the fallout, Drake has taken legal action but not against Lamar. Instead, he has set his sights on his own label, Universal Music Group (UMG), which also represents Kendrick.

In a statement, his legal team slammed UMG, accusing the label of prioritizing profits over the well-being of its artists. They argue that by allowing the song’s release, UMG has played a role in amplifying defamatory claims against Drake.

UMG Fired Back

UMG, however, has strongly pushed back. The label insists that the accusations are baseless, calling the idea that they would sabotage one of their most profitable artists “illogical.”

“Not only are these claims untrue, but the notion that we would seek to harm the reputation of any artist—let alone Drake—is illogical,” they said. “We have invested massively in his music and our employees around the world have worked tirelessly for many years to help him achieve historic commercial and personal financial success.”

They added, “Throughout his career, Drake has intentionally and successfully used UMG to distribute his music and poetry to engage in conventionally outrageous back-and-forth ‘rap battles’ to express his feelings about other artists. He now seeks to weaponize the legal process to silence an artist’s creative expression and to seek damages from [Universal] for distributing that artist’s music.”

Drake arrives at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto He reportedly left after the speakers started playing “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar pic.twitter.com/aqF41JGmau — Daily Noud (@DailyNoud) March 2, 2025

While the legal battle unfolds, one thing is clear, Drake’s attempt to move past this controversy isn’t going to be easy.

