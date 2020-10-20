Demi Lovato Has Found An 'Alien' Way To Get Over Max Ehrich, Read On!

Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato’s split is grabbing all eyeballs since the time it has happened. A lot of drama is attached to this breakup. Well, Max has found his way of moving on, and we all have been seeing that already. Demi who kept mum post the split seems to have found a way to get over this hard times as well.

Max is spending a lot of time with the American Idol contestant Sonika Vaid these days. We did not really hear much from Demi. But it looks like she has finally found a way to move on. Continue reading further to know more.

According to reports in Vanity Fair, Demi Lovato is understandably looking for a little peace and serenity in her life. And according to her most recent Instagram post, she’s found just that through making Contact with extraterrestrials.

Over the weekend, Demi Lovato shared a few videos of the night sky and unidentified flying objects with her fans, writing in the caption, “The past few days I’ve spent in Joshua Tree with a small group of loved ones and @dr.steven.greer and his CE5 team.” According to his Instagram bio, Dr Steven Greer is “one of the world’s foremost authorities on the subject of UFOs, ET intelligence, and initiating peaceful contact with ET civilizations.” He’s also the creator of CE5 Contact, a $9.99 app that “provides instructions and tools to assist you in making peaceful contact with extraterrestrial civilizations as well as locating others in your area who are interested in making contact.”

Lovato continued, “Over the past couple months I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I’ve never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me. This planet is on a very negative path towards destruction, but WE can change that together. If we were to get 1% of the population to meditate and make Contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet. This is just some of the evidence from under the stars in the desert sky that can no longer be ignored and must be shared immediately.” Check out the post below:

What do you guys have to say about Demi Lovato’s Instagram post? Do you think it is a way of moving on after break up with Max Ehrich?

