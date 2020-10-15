Demi Lovato Seen Having A Blast With Bella Thorne's Ex Mod Sun, What's Going On?

Demi Lovato has been making headlines over the last month because of her break up with fiancé Max Ehrich and the drama that is following. But today, the ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer has made news for something else. The singer was snapped with rapper Mod Sun enjoying an SUV ride around Los Angeles. Read on for more.

Advertisement

On Wednesday (October 14), photos of Demi having an amazing time with Mod in an SUV while in LA surfaced online. The duo also stopped at In-N-Out Burger for a bite. For those who do not know, Sun is Disney star Bella Thorne’s ex. They also stopped at In-N-Out Burger for a bite.

Advertisement

Demi Lovato opted for a casual look consisting of a light blue tracksuit and a yellow crop top. She completed her ensemble with grey flurry platform slippers, a matching blurry bag with a smile on it and a black face mask that partially had the alphabets’ VO’ written on it.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the other hand, Mod Sun wore a pink graffiti print knee shorts and long-sleeved jumper. He completed the look with white socks and shoes, a black print mask (hanging from his ear) and red retro sunglasses. While in the SUV, the rapper got rid of the jumper and enjoyed his ride shirtless.

Check out some pictures from Demi Lovato and Mod Sun’s outing below:

So is there something romantic brewing between the two? A source told E! News that Demi Lovato and Mod Sun are just friends. The insider said, “She has been trying to surround herself with good company to occupy her time and keep her mind off of the Max drama. She isn’t looking to date right now and is still healing.”

The source added that Demi and Mod have known each other for a while and are “just hanging out for now.” Adding that Demi “isn’t looking for anything serious” and is simply enjoying time with friends. The source added, “Demi is a free spirit and loves going with the flow.”

While Demi Lovato is spending time with ‘friends,’ Max Ehrich too was recently snapped in female company. The ‘The Young and the Restless’ actor recently dinned with American Idol season 15 contestant Sonika. It was reporte4d that Max had his arm around Sonika when they stepped out together on Tuesday, October 13.

What are your thoughts on Demi Lovato’s recent outing with ‘friend’ Mod Sun?

Must Read: Khloe Kardashian Works Out With Baby True Thompson, Can Their Be A Better Fitness Partner?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube