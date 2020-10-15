Khloe Kardashian Works Out With Baby True Thompson, Can Their Be A Better Fitness Partner?

As you know, Keeping Up With Kardashians is finally coming to an end after 20 successful seasons. There is no doubt that we will miss the Kardashian/Jenner clan. Khloe Kardashian shared in a recent interview that she is upset on the show coming to an end. Khloe also opened up on her lockdown experience as a parent.

She said that her two years old daughter True joined her at-home workouts as she had no help during the lockdown period. Read the article to know more.

In a virtual interview with Refinery29, Khloe Kardashian opens up about being sad on KUWK going off-air. She said, “It’s like a break-up. You can break up with a boyfriend, but you’re still sad about it.”

Khloe Kardashian further opened up on her parenting experience during the lockdown. She said, “I definitely think because of my fitness journey and already having such a regimented schedule when it comes to working out, it kind of kept me sane during these crazy times. I had to learn to adapt by doing mommy-daughter workouts. [True] is obviously not working out, but it’s things like me putting her in a wagon and sprinting up a hill. I belted a wagon to my waist because I don’t have any help. We’re all just trying to figure it out.”

Khloe Kardashian added, “I want to show my daughter, by example, that there are healthy ways to be active every day. You don’t have to be so rigid in the gym. I like to work out early, it just sets the tone for the rest of my day, it makes me want to eat better and be active and healthy. By her seeing me like this, I hope she’s active and takes care of herself.”

Khloe Kardashian also revealed that her daily prayer routine only helped her to keep calm during the lockdown. She said, “For me, I’m someone that prays often. But during all of this, I have learned to be more strict with waking up and saying a prayer every morning. We all have something to be grateful for, no matter how horrible this year has been for everyone in different ways.”

