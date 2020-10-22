CMT Music Awards 2020 Winners LIST: Carrie Underwood Takes Home Top Honours, Gwen Stefani Wins Her First

Carrie Underwood has added another feather to her hat by winning two coveted awards at the CMT Awards 2020. The fan-voted awards show for country music videos and television performances, the function was held at Nashville, Tennessee on October 21. Read on to know more about the night below.

Advertisement

For the unversed, these Underwood is the receiver of the highest number of awards in CMT Awards’ history. She earned these honours for video of the year and female video of the year for the track Drinking Alone.

Advertisement

While Carrie Underwood is a legend in CMT Awards, American singer Gwen Stefani won her first CMT Music Award for her collaborative video with Blake Shelton, Nobody But You. Singer Taylor Swift, who won a breakthrough award at the CMT Music Awards 13 years ago, presented this year’s award to Gabby Barrett for I Hope. This track has been a No. 1 hit across both country and pop charts this year.

Listed below are the others who took home the coveted award.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood – Drinking Alone

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood – Drinking Alone

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan – One Margarita

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion – One Man Band

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay – I Should Probably Go To Bed

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett – I Hope

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani – Nobody But You

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

From CMT Artists of the Year: Chris Young – Drowning

QUARANTINE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Granger Smith – DON’T COUGH ON ME!

Underwood made a virtual performance to accept her award for Drinking Alone. She thanked fans for voting for her during a year when touring came to a halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said, “This one is all about you guys especially because we again haven’t been together but I feel so loved tonight.”

After winning the collaborative video of the year award for Nobody But You, Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani shared a hug and drinks together. Expressing their love for one another in their recorded speech, Stefani said, “What is happening in my life?”

Sarah Hyland hosted the CMT Music Awards with Kane Brown and Ashley McBryde. Artists like Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Jessica Chastain, Kelly Clarkson and others made their presence felt at the award function as well.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas Are Too Busy Kissing To Notice Glen Powell Mimicking Them

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube