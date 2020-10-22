Uncharted Fans, Tom Holland’s First Look As Nate OUT – Much Younger, Much Raw!

Uncharted fans! Tom Holland as Nathan Drake is here, and he’s younger than you guys must’ve seen him the game. This was made clear by Tom months ago, but looking at the first look, we can say the makers have done a tremendous job in maintaining the rawness of the character. Mark Wahlberg stars with Tom as Sully, Nathan’s mentor.

Advertisement

The film is set to release on 6th July 2021, but this first look is undoubtedly going to make our wait more challenging. There had been various photos out from the shoot of the film, but this official look makes it much clearer about his appearance in the movie.

Advertisement

He captioned the photo as: “It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate #uncharted.”

Here’s the first look:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Before this, during the world premiere of Onward, Tom Holland revealed that he’d be playing the younger version of Nathan. He had said, “There was definitely a lot of inspiration that came from the games, but it’s a very young, fresh take on the character because, obviously, we didn’t get to meet him all that much when he was younger. But it’s a pretty awesome movie, and it’s global. We travel the world, we see some amazing places, and Mark Wahlberg and I are going to have a great summer together.”

In his conversation with IGN, he also had revealed that Uncharted will take inspiration from Uncharted 4. “If I’m honest, one of my favourite video games ever is the fourth Uncharted game… Unbelievable. And lots of the inspiration from the film has come from that game in particular.”

“It was interesting, when I sat down with [Sony Pictures Chairman] Tom Rothman and we were talking about video games, and I was like ‘Oh, I’ve just finished Uncharted.’ And he was like ‘Well, why don’t you play Nathan Drake?’ I remember being like, ‘I would do anything to play Nathan Drake. Please, that would be amazing.’ So yeah, we start shooting in like four weeks. Mark Wahlberg is going to be amazing as Sully. The stunt department that we have out there in Berlin have done a fantastic job already, prepping the stunts, and it’s going to be an exciting one,” concluded Tom Holland.

Must Read: Red Velvet’s Irene Apologizes: “I Am Very Ashamed Of My Poor Words”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube