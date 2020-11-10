AEW star, Miro aka Rusev, is amongst the most talented new generation pro-wrestlers that were released by WWE. Back in April, when his release flooded social media, everyone was left heartbroken as the Bulgarian Brute deserved respect. Nevertheless, he is enjoying a fabulous run under his new brand.

Just like Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose, Miro has lately been speaking bluntly about his bitter experiences in WWE. On several occasions, the pro-wrestler had been vocal about how he and now, his wife Lana aka CJ Perry is suffering in Vince McMahon led company.

Coming to Miro’s latest talks, he graced the recent episode of Talk Is Jericho podcast. He started off with how his leaked engagement pictures with Lana cost him the Intercontinental title. “I remember the one time I had was about the wedding, but it was not our fault either. They said we leaked the pictures, which is not true at all. So we were in the angle, [it was] me and Summer against Lana and Dolph, and the one summer, we did get engaged, but she sent that picture to the office and to some of the girls. It’s the happiest day of her life.

She’s getting engaged. Somebody leaks that and they blame her. They blame me. I do jobs for six months. Our story gets cancelled that night we were in Chicago. I remember it because I was supposed to win the IC title. I was supposed to get married to Summer. They nixed it that night, and when I talked to Vince, he’s like, ‘well, TMZ, it’s like CNN. It’s world news. Everybody knows it’s true… Everybody will go against it.’ So CJ did nothing for a long time, and I was doing jobs forever,” Miro said.

Speaking about his match with John Cena at Wrestlemania 31, Miro shared, “Lana reminded me that originally, we were supposed to work John Cena at SummerSlam instead of Mania, and after, they were supposed to kibosh me from there, but I think Daniel Bryan, he hurt his head or his neck, so he was out and that moved everything to me and Cena at Mania.”

“My face was on the big WrestleMania poster. Next thing, they took it out. I don’t know why. They took my face out, but it doesn’t matter,” Rusev continued with a surprising revelation.

