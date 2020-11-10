Kardashians have a lot of enemies too with friends who they can’t even look eye to eye. Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen’s friendship is known to all but none of us knows what caused the fallout between the two beauties. Well, the credit goes to Kanye West!

Yes, that’s correct. Larsa is finally breaking the silence on her years-long friendship that turned sour with Kim and addressing their fallout.

We all know millennial friendship these days, something happens and the next thing we know is BFF’s stop following each other on social media. That’s exactly what happened when Kanye West brainwashed Kim Kardashian against Larsa Pippen and she unfollowed her friend on all the social media platforms.

In an interview with Hollywood Raw, Larsa said, “I just felt like, do what’s best for your family. I love you; you and I are best friends; we’ve been through everything together. I would never do anything to jeopardize our relationship, we are like sisters, like family. But if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, then do it . . . So, if Kanye feels he and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that.”

The 46-year-old further added, “I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim, so I feel like I was the person that was like, ‘Oh, don’t be so close to her because you’re so close to her’ that kinda had something to do with it . . . He has literally brainwashed the whole family into thinking that like I don’t even know what.”

Addressing the controversy, Larsa Pipper took a sly dig at Kim Kardashian in July this year and tweeted, “I Woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media. I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my relationships in real life.”

Meanwhile, Watch the full conversation here:

