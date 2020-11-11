A few days ago, Johnny Depp revealed that he has resigned as Gellert Grindelwald from the Fantastic Beasts series. His decision came a few days after he lost the legal battle with The Sun. In his post, the actor mentioned he decided to step down after Warner Bros asked him to do so. The decision has led to lots of criticism to the franchise from a lot of people.

Along with Johnny, the film also stars Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law. In part 2, the Sherlock Holmes actor made an entry as the younger version of Dumbledore. Fans loved his performance and were curious to see how the story was going to shape further, especially with Dumbledore and Grindelwald’s relationship.

Sadly, Johnny Depp won’t be the Gellert Grindelwald anymore in Fantastic Beasts series. Amid this, the latest report states that his exit from the film has led to bigger importance for Jude Law as Dumbledore. As reported by WeGotThisCovered source Dumbledore will have to carry the burden of the intensity with which the relationships have gotten complicated between the diametrically opposed wizards.

If you remember, in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, a lot of wizards walked to the side of darkness. It was Johnny Depp‘s character who formed this clan that not only believes in dark magic but also don’t value the NoMajs (muggles). So there’s a clear division between those who are still on the good path and those who are manipulated by the villain from the movie.

The third movie will be focusing on how Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander, Jude Law’s Albus Dumbledore and Katherine Waterson’s Porpentina Goldstein will manage to bring back their kind from Grindelwald’s trap.

Talking about Fantastic Beasts 3, the shooting of the third film began a few weeks ago. Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows director David Yates is directing the threequel. There are reports that Mads Mikkelsen will be replacing Depp as the villain of the series. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same.

The release date of the film was also pushed ahead after Johnny was asked to leave the franchise. Instead of November 2021, the movie will now hit the screens on July 15, 2022.

What do you have to say about Jude Law getting a bigger role in Fantastic Beasts 3? Who do you think should replace Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

