Amitabh Bachchan has always been a respected figure all across the globe. Hollywood actors have been very vocal about their desire to work with the legendary actor. Well, the audience was pleased with one such treat when Amitabh collaborated with Leonardo DiCaprio for The Great Gatsby.

Even though the 2013 film wasn’t huge at the box office, fans loved watching Big B sharing screen with Leonardo. Talking about the film, the Inception actor once described his experience of working with the legend.

Back in 2013, during an interview to NDTV, Leonardo DiCaprio had praised Amitabh Bachchan’s acting skills and personality. He said, “He couldn’t be a more gentle, wonderful individual to work with. And astoundingly talented. To come and play Meyer Wolfsheim in this movie and embody that roughness and a mystery, everything that comes out of his mouth is filled with so much more and so much presence. And then you see the camera cut and he’s the perfect gentleman, just a joy to be around and a wonderful collaborator. He’s a magnificent actor and I was honoured to work with him.”

“The truth is I haven’t watched a lot of Indian films in my life but we did talk about them at great length and we always had interesting stories to tell about how we started off as actors and what it was like for him. I can’t say enough wonderful things about my experience working with him,” Leonardo DiCaprio added.

Amitabh Bachchan too had shared a picture in 2017 from Cannes premiere. “The Great Gatsby premiere at Cannes and with the star Leonardo DiCaprio at the red carpet and then on stage. Me giving introduction speech in Hindi. 100 years of Indian Cinema. He is the most humble and down to earth co-star,” Big B had written on social media along with the picture.

Released in 2013, The Great Gatsby is directed by Baz Luhrmann. It also featured Tobey Maguire, Carey Mulligan, Joel Edgerton and others in key roles. Made at a budget of $105 million, the film went onto collect $354 million at the global box office.

