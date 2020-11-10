It’s a sad time for the fans of Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean. The singer and his pro partner Cheryl Burke were eliminated during this week episode of Dancing With the Stars season 29. The duo bid the show adieu just a week before the show. Read on to know how they feel on no longer being a part of the dance reality show.

Advertisement

On Monday, AJ and Cheryl paid tribute to Freddie Mercury with a Viennese Waltz. The duo danced to the Queen singer’s ‘Somebody to Love,’ and we were impressed. But unfortunately, AJ made an early mistake in the performance. The pair ended up recovering nicely and finishing the performance with grace.

Advertisement

Dancing with the stars took their official Instagram account and shared pictures of AJ McLean and pro Cheryl Burke’s performance. They wrote, “A Viennese Waltz that @freddiemercury would love. Beautiful job, #TeamPrettyMessedUp! 🎉 #IconsNight #DWTS”

Owing to his mistake, all three judges took notice of it and pointed it out after their performance. AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke earned a total of 23 out of 30 for it. They scored seven from Carrie Ann Inaba and 8s from Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.

After being eliminated from the show, in an interview with ET, AJ McLean opened up about how he felt on having to leave the competition a couple of weeks before the finale. He told the portal, “I don’t think it’s really hit me yet, to be honest, but tomorrow it’ll be an emotional hangover for sure.”

AJ McLean also shared his appreciation for his pro partner, Cheryl Burke, saying, “It’s been an absolutely gracious journey, and I’m grateful for every experience that I’ve endured with this amazing woman.” He added that this was the first time they messed up while performing. The Backstreet Boys singer said, “This was the first time we’ve messed up in a dance since the beginning, at all, but in my honest opinion I think the way we handled it was like a couple of pros.”

Cheryl Burke revealed to the portal that she felt frustrated and disappointed for getting a 23 on their final performance. She said, “There’s rules in ballroom, and as far as I’m concerned this is a ballroom show, I thought.” Cheryl said, adding that she feels the way the couples are scored is “just not consistent.”

Cheryl added that she already had a couple of choreographies in mind for the semi-finale with AJ McLean. She revealed, “I already had his other two routines choreographed for the Semi-Finals. Normally I’m not that confident going in, but I was like, ‘For sure, there’s no way [we’ll get eliminated].'”

The semi-finale of Dancing With The Stars season 29 will air next Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

For more, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Marvel’s Avengers Suffers A 370 Crores Worth Of Loss? Here’s How!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube