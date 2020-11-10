On Friday, Leonardo DiCaprio and Pal Emile Harich were spotted on Malibu beach in California. The Titanic actor was seen wearing grey patterned swim trunks, while Emile Hirsch was seen in a pair of pale blue boardshorts. The celebrities were also joined by some other friends and Leo’s dad George DiCaprio. Read the article to know more.

Leonardo’s girlfriend Camila Morrone was not seen with the Oscar-winning actor. She was last spotted chilling on the beach back in August.

As per a report published by People, The Titanic star,45 and Hirsch, 35, even braved the cool waters for a dip. You can see their pictures here.

Speaking about Leonardo DiCaprio’s chemistry with Camila Morrone, the Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood star is “serious” about the 23-year-old model. The report read, “He is usually very independent, spends lots of time with friends, but because of the lockdown, he has mostly spent time with Camila. He loves being with her.”

In 2019, People reported, “They seem pretty serious. It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone’s dating rumours sparked in Aspen, Colorado, in January 2018. The report revealed at that time that “Camila is long known as Leo’s girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago.”

On the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio is starring in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which will reportedly begin production in February after a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

