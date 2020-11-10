Khloe Kardashian and Triston Thompson’s relationship is grabbing all eyeballs these days. These two are on good terms now, and fans really want them to reconcile. But did you know that it was Tristan’s ex-girlfriend Larsa Pippen who happened to play the cupid between them?

Larsa revealed about her dating history with Tristan. This has got us really curious to know it all. Continue reading further to know what she has to reveal.

Larsa Pippen, who is the former KarJenner friend, revealed everything about the time when she dated Tristan Thompson in an interview with Hollywood Unlock. “I kinda was seeing Tristan before Khloe. Before Khloe or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him. I had him come to LA. I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them,” Larsa continued to explain.

Larsa Pippen went on to claim, “Then a week later, maybe 10 days later, [Tristan] started seeing Khloe.” Larsa didn’t seem too bothered by this, though.

“Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. I’m the type of person — I don’t really chase what’s not for me,” Larsa said. A host then asked The Real Housewives of Miami alum if Khloe was aware Larsa and Tristan were seeing each other, and Larsa admitted, “Yeah, I’m sure she knew — I brought him to an event.” Scotty and Larsa confirmed their divorce plans in Oct. 2016, which was after Tristan and Khloe started sparking romance rumours in August of that year.

However, Larsa Pippen is not holding a grudge. “I mean I love them together…they have a beautiful baby together,” Larsa clarified, referring to Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s two-year-old daughter True Thompson. She then seemed to refer to Tristan’s affair with other women in the past, one of them being with Kylie Jenner’s now-former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

In the new interview, Larsa said, “I think when you have a family with someone, it’s really hard to break up…I applaud them for working things out.”

Now that is some revelation we must say! We wonder what does Khloe Kardashian have to say about Larsa Pippen’s statements?

