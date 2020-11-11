Boney Kapoor and Sridevi were a match made in heaven. The couple had their own set of bumpy rides to go through before they finally tied the knot in 1996. The Mr. India producer was already married to ex-wife Mona Shourie back then. But nothing could stop him from confessing his feelings.

Kapoor himself opened up all about it during the India Today Woman Summit 2013. The producer opened up about how he paid way more than the standard fee to have Sridevi cast in his film, Mr. India. The sole motive was to impress her mom, which marked the initiation of their love story.

Talking about it all, Boney Kapoor began, “Sri was the highest-paid actor, among the females. I knew she had done a film for around Rs 8-8.5 lakh, and probably, this was her mother’s way of negotiating. I heard her figure and I said ‘No, I’ll pay Rs 11 lakh.’ She thought I was a mad producer from Bombay who is offering more than what she asked for! Well, that’s how I got close to her mother.”

Boney Kapoor then ensured that Sridevi got everything that is nothing but the best. From the perfect makeup room to the costumes, he left no stones unturned. “In fact, I had confessed to my ex-wife that I’m in love with her. I couldn’t hold myself back,” the producer added.

Post Mr. India, Boney followed the love of his life to Switzerland. Sridevi was working on her film Chandni when she finally began reciprocating her feelings for Kapoor as well. “She saw that this man is too persistent and perhaps realised that I was sincere and not looking for a fling. Somehow, things fell in place,” he continued.

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor finally got hitched in 1996, the same year he divorced Mona Shourie. The couple welcomed 2 daughters – Janhvi Kapoor (1997) and Khushi Kapoor (2000)

Their fairytale ended in 2018 when the legendary actress passed away in an unfortunate accident in Dubai. She drowned in a tragic incident in the bathtub of her hotel room.

