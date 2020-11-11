Ever since the talks of foul play in Sushant Singh Rajput case investigation has raised, Puneet Vashist is amongst those few people from the fraternity who has been speaking all blunt against Bollywood. He on several occasions took a dig at Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others over lobbying. Now, he is back with a new video and this time he has his serious take on Deepika Padukone’s NCB interrogation and Ranveer Singh.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time, Puneet has poured in some strong words on Ranveer. Earlier, he had stated that he took away most of the films from Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, the Josh actor has some serious claims to make on Ranveer and it’s related to Bollywood drugs probe.

Advertisement

As we all know, Deepika Padukone was in the limelight over her interrogation by NCB in drugs probe. Speaking on the same, Puneet Vashist said, “Gayi na Ranveer Singh ki biwi andar. Maal toh Ranveer hi Delivery leta hoga na, iska bhi naam aayega. Yeh ganda jayega andar (Ranveer’s wife came under the radar. His name too will come out in probe as he would be the one taking delivery of maal/drugs).”

Puneet Vashist made this statement on Ranveer Singh while talking to Bollywood Premee.

A few months back, Puneet stated how some not-so-deserving actors are controlling the industry. He went onto compare Salman, Shah Rukh and Ranveer with Vidyut Jammwal, and said they all are nothing in front of the Commando actor.

As per the video dropped by Bollywood Premee, Puneet said, “Vidyut Jammwal Ke Saamne Kya Hai Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh…Jh*at Nay Uska Yaar.” He also took a dig at so-called popular critics, who always look down upon deserving actors like Vidyut and others. Going further, he blamed Sonu Sood for playing politically correct and even questioned Manoj Bajpayee’s silence over the lobbying in Bollywood.

He had also spoken how all Sushant’s films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Ramleela went to Ranveer Singh. Speaking about the same, Puneet said, “Ye ch*tiya sa*la Hai Ranveer Singh, itna har*mi hai, Sushant ki teen filmein usko gayi.”

Must Read: Aashram 2 Review (MX Player): Wish Bobby Deol Had Offered Me A Ladoo Before Making Me Go Through This!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube