Diwali falls on this Saturday, November 14. The days also marks the 6th month death anniversary of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Actor Shekhar Suman on has now urged all to light a diya in his memory on this day.

Taking to Twitter, Suman reminded all that Diwali will mark six months of the untimely demise of Sushant, who passed away on June 14.

“14th is Diwali which is bright n auspicious. 14th is also a black date bcoz we lost SSR on the 14th, six months ago. What a paradox! So plz light diyas in his memory n pray that his soul shines wherever it is n forever. The path to justice is tough but we can pray,” Shekhar Suman tweeted.

In a separate tweet, Shekhar Suman wrote, “Unfortunately kisi ke jaane se kisi ki zindagi nahin rukti. lekin ek androoni ladai nyay ke liye chalti rehni chahiye. (Nobody’s life stops with somebody passing away. But we should keep fighting for justice), Why has the CBI still not come up with any inference or conclusion is a big mystery. There r many questions dat will 4ever remain unanswered.”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in Mumbai on June 14 this year. His death was initially investigated first by Mumbai Police and is currently being probed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with NCB and ED.

