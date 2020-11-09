After Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death in mid-June and a subsequent drug angle being discovered in the same, many Bollywood actors have been summoned by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB). The latest to be visiting the NCB’s office for questioning is actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend/partner, Gabriella Demetriades.

Earlier today we brought you the news that the NCB raided Rampal’s residence in Mumbai. Officials from the narcotic bureau were seen leaving the actor’s property with a large blue suitcase with them.

As per the latest reports in the case, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades will be summoned by the NCB on November 11 in the ongoing drug probe. Read below for more details.

ANI confirmed the news by tweeting the development. They wrote, “Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 11th November. NCB conducted a raid at the premises of Arjun Rampal today & summoned him on 11th November to join the investigation, in connection with a drug-related case.”

Earlier today, aside from Arjun Rampal’s residence, filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala’s place was also raided by the NCB. Drugs were recovered from the investigation there. IRS officer Sameer Wankhede in an interview with ETimes said that a major strike was conducted in Western Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. He also mentioned that during the raid, they recovered ganja, Mephedrone and other drugs.

A while ago, Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades was taken into the NCB’s custody for the second time. As the investigation unfolded, it was found that Agisialos was in contact with several drug peddlers. Drugs such as alprazolam tablets and hashish were seized from him by the agency. NCB Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede has stated that the arrest was in connection with Rhea Chakraborty’s drug probe.

In the same case, actress Rhea Chakraborty was sent to custody jail and she spent close to a month behind bars. Her brother Showik, SSR’s house manager Samuel Miranda and others were also found dealing in these contrabands.

