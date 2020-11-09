Debutant Varun V. Sharma is all set to direct Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh in the upcoming YRF film Bunty Aur Babli 2. With the lockdown restriction easing out now, the cast and crew of the film recently met to shoot for a song in it.

During a recent interaction, the director spoke about shooting with a small crew amid the pandemic.

“We worked with a small crew than what we are used to during normal times, but that in a way increased individual productivity because people were just happy to be back on set after months of lockdown and were willing to help out wherever they could,” said Varun V. Sharma.

Sharma shot for a song with the film’s primary cast featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. Varun V. Sharma, who had worked as an assistant director in films such as Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, is grateful that he could complete shooting despite the pandemic.

Sharma turned a year older on Monday and talking about what his birthday wish. He said, “I wish post watching the film, the audience gives ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ as much love as we gave while making the film.” He continued, “This year on my birthday, hopefully, I will be with my parents who live in Kanpur, which is where I was born and brought up.”

Recently, Saif Ali Khan too opened up about shooting Bunty Aur Banli 2 during the coronavirus lockdown. He said, “These are highly sensitive times and actors, producers and crew will have to be extra cautious because there is a risk element. I was amazed by the steps taken to ensure that we have the best shooting experience. It felt safer than at home,” Saif said, adding that the precautions made the shoot a fun affair.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 introduces Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari as new members in the franchise. Talking about meeting the team after a long time Siddhant recently said, “It was so much fun meeting Sharvari, Saif sir, Rani ma’am, and the entire team of the film.” Sharvari added, “BB2 is my first film and the team of my debut film will always hold a very special place in my heart. I missed the entire team thoroughly and I was waiting to meet them again to wrap the film. As luck would have it, we had to wrap by shooting a fun song sequence and there was no better way to meet the entire team again and bring the house down with a lot of positivity, joy, and madness.” (Inputs from IANS)

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is being readied for a theatrical released.

